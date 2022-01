Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani will arrive in Turkey on a two-day visit.

Al-Thani, who is also the deputy prime minister of Qatar, will visit Turkey on Thursday at the invitation of Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Bilateral relations as well as regional issues, including Afghanistan, will be discussed at the meetings during the visit, the statement added.