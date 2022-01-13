Erdoğan calls on EU to prevent sabotage of Ankara-Brussels ties

In an annual meeting with the ambassadors of EU member states, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said relations between Turkey and the EU are being "sabotaged" by hiding behind a pretext of solidarity within the bloc.

He said the EU must work against such an approach, adding that some member states should "abandon their approach of solving their problems with Turkey in the corridors of the union."

Turkey has "worked towards establishing a dialogue and a diplomatic relationship (with the EU). In addition to high-level visits and talks, we also took part in high-level dialogues on climate change, security, migration, and healthcare," said Erdoğan.

But these many positive steps by Turkey "did not meet the response we had expected from the EU," said the president, decrying the "stalling tactics" from the bloc it faced instead.

Saying that significant issues in the EU such as "establishing a joint migration policy, (and tackling) xenophobia and animosity towards Islam" were pushed aside, Erdoğan said the bloc has "taken no noteworthy steps" on these pressing issues.

"Anybody who has an objective perspective to such problems acknowledges that Turkey is a key country in overcoming such problems as the EU is facing," he noted.

As a candidate country, Erdoğan said Turkey continues its negotiations with the bloc in areas of "supply chains, migration, defense, xenophobia and Islamophobia, health, and energy."

"Turkey plays a problem-solving role," he said, adding that EU relations with the country must "go forward."

Ahead of Erdoğan's address, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also met with the EU envoys, saying later on Twitter that they did a broad assessment of "current foreign policy developments."