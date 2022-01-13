1 migrant found dead, another missing in northern Greece

An Iranian national was found dead in the mountains of Lagadio in Serres, northern Greece, authorities reported late Wednesday.

The 37-year old Iranian man was reportedly swept away while trying to cross an overflooded stream on Wednesday along with his 24-year-old wife, who is reported missing.

A search and rescue operation for the woman has so far brought no result.

According to a Hellenic police report, the woman's 22-year-old brother alerted authorities via the European Emergency number 112 early on Wednesday, after trying to illegally cross Greece along with other migrants.

The region, eastern Thessaloniki, has been affected by severe weather front "Diomedes" with snow and gale winds and very low temperatures, forcing ferries to confine in ports, and affecting other means of transportation.



