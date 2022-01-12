Unvaccinated not allowed on public transport in Philippine capital

Individuals who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 are not allowed to take public transport in the Philippine capital, amid a surge in cases, the transportation department said Wednesday.



The "no vaccination, no ride/ no entry" policy will be in effect in the capital region of Metro Manila, a sprawling metropolis of more than 13 million people, while the area is under level three of a five-tier alert system.



"All concerned attached agencies and sectoral offices of (the Department of Transportation) are directed to ensure that operators of public transportation shall allow access or issue tickets only to fully vaccinated persons," the department order read.



Commuters need to present either physical or digital copies of their vaccination cards and government-issued identification cards, it added.



People with medical conditions that prevent their full vaccination are exempted, but must present a medical certificate, the department said.



Unvaccinated individuals who need to buy essential goods or need to travel for essential services may be allowed to ride public transport if they have a health pass from their community officials or other proof to justify travel, it added.



President Rodrigo Duterte earlier ordered community leaders to keep unvaccinated individuals restrained to their homes, except for essential trips, and to arrest them if they refuse to follow authorities' rules.



More than 53 million people, or over 48 per cent of the Philippines' estimated total population of 110 million, have been vaccinated as of Tuesday, the department said.



The Philippines' total caseload since the start of the pandemic topped 3 million on Tuesday, when more than 28,000 additional Covid-19 cases were reported by the Department of Health. The death toll was at 52,511.



