New Covid-19 restrictions come into force in Sweden

A package of tightened restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus went into effect in Sweden on Wednesday.



Bars and restaurants licensed to sell alcohol now have to close by 11 pm, groups at such establishments are limited to eight people and can only be served sitting down.



Adults have been explicitly encouraged to limit close indoor contact with people from other households and to avoid larger gatherings and celebrations. Indoor public events also face limits on attendance numbers. The measures are to remain in place until further notice and will be reviewed every 14 days.



Announcing the measures on Monday, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson urged everyone who could do so to work from home.



The tightening of the existing Covid-19 restrictions has been brought about by the steep rise in case numbers over the holiday season.



The principle aim of the government and the Folkhalsomyndigheten, Sweden's health authority, is to relieve the over-burdened health system.



Sweden's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has been watched with interest around the globe, involved relatively few restrictions and relied instead on an appeal to the population to use common sense. Despite this, at various times tighter measure to control the spread of the virus have had to be introduced.



