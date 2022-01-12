News World Kazakhstan: 1,700 fresh detentions in Almaty as stability returns

There have been a further 1,700 detentions in Almaty, Kazakhstan's main city and the focal point of recent anti-government insurrection, Kazakh media reported on Wednesday, calling those detained "looters and other criminals."



The number of detentions nationwide now reportedly stands at more than 10,000, but the situation in the giant former Soviet republic appears to have stabilized once again.



Human rights activists called on the Kazakh government to ensure that all detained protesters received a fair trial.



It was a sudden increase in fuel prices in the oil- and gas-rich nation that suddenly turned what had been peaceful anti-government demonstrations into armed violence a week ago.



President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has described the week of unrest as an attempted "coup d'etat" directed from abroad. He has subsequently installed a new government and ordered the military to crack down on any further demonstrations.



Central Asia observers have suggested that Tokayev used the crisis to effect a power grab and remove his predecessor, former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, who remained head of Kazakhstan's powerful Security Council, from power.



It remains unclear, however, who the armed rioters storming administrative buildings and police stations nationwide were. Tokayev has repeatedly referred to them as "terrorists," without giving any further details.





