News World Biden supports whatever rule change is needed to pass voting rights

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States must find ways to pass voting rights bills even if it means getting rid of filibuster rules that currently require 60 senators to support most legislation. "To protect our democracy, I support changing the Senate rules whichever way they need to be changed," Biden said.

