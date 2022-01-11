US, other countries condemn North Korea’s ballistic missile launch

The US and five other countries urged North Korea on Monday to end its nuclear program and ballistic missile tests.

The US, UK, France, Ireland, Albania and Japan issued a joint statement ahead of a UN Security Council session that discussed Pyongyang's latest missile test.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, in a written statement on behalf of the six countries, said "the DPRK's January 5th ballistic missile launch is a clear violation of multiple Security Council resolutions," referring to North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The statement underlined that North Korea's "continued pursuit of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs is a threat to international peace and security."

Urging North Korea to end its nuclear program and ballistic missile tests, Thomas-Greenfield said the Pyongyang administration makes military investments at the cost of the well-being of its nation.

"The people of North Korea continue to suffer under a strict authoritarian regime and through an increasingly serious humanitarian crisis," she added.

She also called on North Korea to engage in meaningful dialogue towards the goal of complete denuclearization consistent with Security Council resolutions.

North Korea, which had launched its last missile in October 2021, claimed the missile test on Jan. 5 was for a new type of ballistic missile launched from a submarine.