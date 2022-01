Turkey welcomes appointment of new PM and easing tensions in Kazakhstan

Turkey welcomes the appointment of a new prime minister and the easing of tensions in Kazakhstan after countrywide violence last week, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told a meeting of Turkic states on Tuesday.

Speaking at an extraordinary virtual meeting of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), Çavuşoğlu said Turkic nations would stand by Kazakhstan with all their resources and provide full support.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named Alikhan Smailov prime minister on Tuesday, after having dismissed the government during the protests last week. The interior ministry said 9,900 people have been detained over the violence.

The OTS includes Turkey, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, as well as Turkmenistan and Hungary as partners.

READY TO SUPPORT KAZAKHSTAN TO OVERCOME CURRENT CRISIS

In an extraordinary meeting convened Tuesday to address the latest developments in Kazakhstan, the Organization of Turkic States reiterated its readiness to support the Central Asian country in overcoming the crisis.

The virtual meeting of the foreign ministers was chaired by Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu, with Kazakhstan's Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Kyrgyzstan's Ruslan Kazakbaev, Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan, and Peter Szijjarto of Hungary in attendance.

Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States, Baghdad Amreyev, also joined the meeting.

A joint statement following the meeting conveyed the member state's condolences for those who lost their lives during the unrest and wished recovery for the injured.

The organization condemned acts of violence which it said: "undermines public order".

It also stressed the "importance of upholding the basic norms and principles of international law and supported the counter-terrorist operations of the Government of Kazakhstan against terrorists, radicals, extremists and criminals, who aim to destroy Constitutional order."

The member states "reiterated their readiness to support the people and Government of Kazakhstan , as needed, to overcome the current crisis."

They also agreed to "remain in close cooperation and consultation" with Kazakhstan , and expressed support for the reform agenda of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "to further increase the well-being and prosperity of the brotherly people of Kazakhstan."

Last week, Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the wake of protests against the doubling of prices of liquefied petroleum gas.

He later asked Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led military bloc, for help, which sent troops to quell the unrest.