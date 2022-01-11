Turkey reports over 74,200 new COVID-19 cases, hitting record daily figure

Turkey confirmed 74,266 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, reaching the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry reported 137 coronavirus-related deaths and 39,226 recoveries over the past day. As many as 430,253 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

To stem the infection, the country administered more than 137.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, according to the latest figures.

More than 57.1 million people have gotten their first jab, while over 51.9 million are fully vaccinated. Booster shots have been given to more than 22.2 million people.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed nearly 5.5 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 311.1 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.