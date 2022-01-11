Sudanese women stage rally to protest killings

Dozens of Sudanese women staged a rally on Tuesday to show solidarity with families of protesters killed by security forces.



Demonstrators waved photos of slain protesters during the rally in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, amid calls for bringing perpetrators to justice.



There was no comment from the Sudanese authorities on the protest.



According to local medics, at least 63 protesters have been killed since the Oct. 25 military takeover in Sudan when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency.



Prior to the military takeover, Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials tasked with overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.



Hamdok resigned on Jan. 2, six weeks after he returned to his post in a deal with army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, an agreement rejected by most political groups in Sudan.



On Saturday, the UN mission in Sudan launched a UN-facilitated intra-Sudanese political process in an effort to salvage the country's transition to democracy.