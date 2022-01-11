Philippine election commission investigates alleged hacking

The Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday it was looking into a reported hack of its systems that allegedly compromised critical information related to May's presidential poll.



The commission will issue a report on the investigation within the week, said James Jimenez, spokesman for the Comelec.



"Before the end of the week, we will be able to come out with a final report about the alleged hacking," he said in a television interview.



"We will meet with all of our different units to determine what really happened."



The Manila Bulletin newspaper reported that hackers breached the system on Saturday and downloaded more than 60 gigabytes of data, including usernames and PINs from vote-counting machines and QR codes to be used by vote canvassers.



A list of overseas absentee voters, the locations of all voting precincts with details of the board of canvassers and a list of all Comelec personnel's user accounts were among the sensitive data downloaded, according to the newspaper's tech news team.



But Jimenez said the information that was supposedly downloaded by the hackers "does not exist."



The Philippines will vote for a new president, vice president, half of the 24-member Senate, more than 200 member of the House of Representatives and thousands of local government officials in the elections next year.



The politicians vying to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte are former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, son and namesake of the country's former dictator Ferdinand Marcos; Vice President Leni Robredo; Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso; and senators Manny Pacquiao and Panfilo Lacson.

