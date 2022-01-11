 Contact Us
"This deserves a positive assessment. But this is not a process for the sake of process, and it is not something that can be satisfying, because what's important here is the result. There is nothing to say yet about the result," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Published January 11,2022
KREMLIN: NO REASON TO BE OPTIMISTIC AFTER TALKS WITH UNITED STATES

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it saw no reason to be optimistic after Monday's talks on Ukraine and wider European security with the United States in Geneva.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it was too early to draw conclusions from the talks, which he said had been substantive, direct and open.

Russia has massed troops near Ukraine's border and demanded the U.S.-led NATO alliance rule out admitting the former Soviet state or expanding further eastward. Washington has said it cannot accept these demands.