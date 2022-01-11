 Contact Us
EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies at age of 65 - spokesperson

The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, died early Tuesday in hospital in Italy, his spokesman said in a statement. "David Sassoli passed away at 1.15 am on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano, Italy, where he was hospitalized," his spokesman Roberto Cuillo tweeted.

Published January 11,2022
Sassoli, 65, died at 1.15 a.m. (0015 GMT), his spokesperson, Roberto Cuillo, said on Twitter.

Sassoli, an Italian socialist and former journalist from Florence, had been hospitalised last month due to a "serious complication" related to his immune system, his office had said on Monday.

He had been president of the 705-seat parliament since 2019.

In his inaugural speech, Sassoli had urged Europeans to counter the "virus" of extreme nationalism and called for a reform of EU rules on migration and political asylum.

His term in the predominantly ceremonial role had been due to end this month.

Due to illness, he had been unable to chair the Strasbourg-based parliament in recent weeks and had missed the European Commission's annual state of the union event in September.