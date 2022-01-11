Dutch December inflation hit highest level since 1982

Dutch inflation climbed further in December, to reach its highest level since 1982, driven by higher prices for energy and food, preliminary data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 5.7 per cent year-on-year following a 5.2-per-cent increase in November. The inflation rate was the highest since August 1982, when it was 5.9 per cent.



For the full year 2021, inflation was 2.7 per cent, versus 1.2 per cent in 2020. A higher inflation figure was last seen in 2002, when it was 3.4 per cent.



Energy inflation shot up to 74.9 per cent in December, from 57.4 per cent in the previous month. Food inflation accelerated to 2.6 per cent, from 1.1 per cent, mainly due to higher prices for meat, vegetables and fruit.



Slower increases in prices of motor fuels and a stay in a holiday park had a dampening effect on the inflation. Inflation based on the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices accelerated to 6.4 per cent in December, from 5.9 per cent the previous month.



