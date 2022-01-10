Mayor says 17 died in NYC fire, 2 fewer than first reported

New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17 people were killed, two fewer than originally thought.

Adams said nine adults and eight children died in the fire Sunday in the Bronx. He did not immediately provide a reason for the lower death count.

The fire started with a malfunctioning electric space heater. While the flames damaged only a small part of the building, smoke escaped through the apartment's open door into stairwells, blocking escape routes.

Adams said it appears the smoke spread through an open door that was supposed to automatically close. He said investigators will look into whether there was a maintenance issue with the door.

The building is equipped with smoke alarms, but several residents said they initially ignored them because alarms were so common in the 120-unit building.