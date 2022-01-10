Dutch government sworn in after longest-ever coalition talks

The new Dutch government was finally sworn in by King Willem-Alexander in The Hague on Monday, almost 10 months after the parliamentary elections.



Prime Minister Mark Rutte is leading his fourth consecutive administration.



The coalition negotiations following the March 17 elections were the longest in Dutch history, with the same four parties that make up the outgoing government finally agreeing a fresh coalition deal in December.



Rutte's conservative-liberal People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) will head a coalition that includes the left-of-centre D66 party, the Christian Democrats, and the Christian Union, which takes a conservative line on social issues.



The traditional group photo with the king on the steps of Noordeinde Palace was unique, as for the first time half of the Cabinet was made up of women. Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sigrid Kaag was absent, however. The left-leaning liberal was sworn in by video link because of a coronavirus infection.



The new government wants to invest billions of euros in action on climate change, housing and social justice. In doing so, it will be dependent on votes from the opposition, because the coalition does not have a majority in the upper chamber, the Senate.



The new government has to cope with several crises. The country has been hit hard by the pandemic, and criticism of anti-coronavirus measures and the hard lockdown is growing.



Rutte promised to tackle the problems with "renewed vigour" and regain credibility - polls suggest trust in him among voters sank to just 30 per cent, after a series of scandals.



