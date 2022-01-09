Turkey condemns 'heinous' attacks in northwestern Nigeria

Turkey on Sunday condemned the "heinous" attacks in northwestern Nigeria.

"We are deeply saddened to receive the news that over one hundred civilians lost their lives during several attacks in the Zamfara State," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the relatives of the victims and to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Nigeria," the statement added.

On Friday, hundreds of gunmen on motorcycles attacked six communities in the Zamfara State, killing many civilians, including women.

Some of the affected communities were identified as Kurfa Danya, Kurfa Magaji Rafin Gero, Tungar Isa and Barayar Zaki in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas.



