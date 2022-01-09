Fire breaks out at Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

A fire broke out at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh's southern district of Cox's Bazar on Sunday evening, an official said.

Eight units of local fire service and civil defense rushed to the site to extinguish the blaze, Emadul Haq, a fire service official, told Anadolu Agency over the phone.

According to initial information, Haq said, dozens of Rohingya tents including some camp-based learning centers have been gutted.

"We together with Rohingya residents are trying our best to control the fire," he said.

Meanwhile, footage shared on social media shows that the fire has been spreading rapidly.

No casualties have yet been reported.

"Our team is closely monitoring the incident while fire service and other agencies are trying to control the fire," an official of the Bangladesh Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC) told Anadolu Agency.