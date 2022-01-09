Controversy about start of school after winter holidays in Italy

Ahead of the start of school following the winter holidays, resentment is stirring in some regions of Italy against the government's plan to stick to in-person teaching despite the current coronavirus situation.



"As regions, we have asked for a postponement," the regional president of Veneto, Luca Zaia, said in an interview with the Sunday edition of the newspaper La Repubblica. According to Zaia, the restart could have been postponed by two weeks.



The problem is that with the start of school on Monday, many classes will have to take part in distance learning, which will reduce the number of lessons.



Italy's government has always been in favour of face-to-face teaching. Schools now have different rules for switching to homeschooling depending on the grade of the pupils. The decisive factor is how many coronavirus cases there are in a class.



In secondary school, if there is one case of the coronavirus, students must be tested in class and wear FFP2 masks.



At two cases, students who do not have a booster vaccination or whose second coronavirus vaccination dose or recovery is more than 120 days old must attend class digitally.



For three cases or more, the entire class must homeschool for 10 days.



The president of the southern Italian region of Campania has already taken action and banned face-to-face teaching by decree until January 29. A court is reviewing the action. Sicily postponed the start of school to Thursday.



Italy is currently experiencing a rapid increase in coronavirus cases. According to health experts, the number of cases is also rising significantly among minors and young adults.



