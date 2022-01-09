AHEAD OF OLYMPICS, BEIJINGS NEIGHBOUR TIANJIN REPORTS OMICRON CASES

After the first local Omicron cases in China were detected, the country's north-eastern city of Tianjin has ordered mass testing for its entire population.



State broadcaster CCTV initially reported two Omicron cases in the city, while state newspaper Global Times reported 20 Covid-19 infections but was not clear on whether all of them were the Omicron variant, the fast-spreading mutation that has become dominant in many countries.



The newspaper described Tianjin as being the first place on China's mainland battling with Omicron.



Two cases of the variant were detected in China in December, but they were in returning travellers who were in quarantine in Tianjin and the southern city of Guangzhou.



Tianjin, a city of 15 million people, neighbours the capital Beijing, which is due to host the Winter Olympics from February 4.



Athletes and other participants in the Games will be required to stay with an isolated bubble to prevent the virus' spread.



China is sticking to a zero-Covid policy and has had the pandemic largely under control domestically for more than a year, with life and the economy back to normal.



There have been several local outbreaks.



For more than two weeks, the central Chinese city of Xi'an has been in a strict lockdown. People are only allowed to leave home in exceptional circumstances.



Henan province is also battling a new coronavirus wave. Since Friday, three infections have been reported in the southern city of Shenzhen.



Some observers believe the Omicron variant will make it much more difficult for China to limit the spread of infection like it has done so far.



There are also indications that the Chinese coronavirus vaccine provides a lower protection level against Omicron than Western vaccines. Across China, 92 new local coronavirus infections were reported on Sunday.



