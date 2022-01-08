PROTESTERS IN ALBANIA STORM OPPOSITIONS HEADQUARTERS

The headquarters of Albania's right-wing Democratic Party (PD) in Tirana was in turmoil on Saturday as thousands of demonstrators stormed the building, before the police intervened.



Several supporters of former Albanian president and prime minister Sali Berisha knocked down the gate and entered the opposition party's headquarters in the capital.



According to broadcaster News.24, some protesters managed to reach the first floor but failed to enter PD president Lulzim Basha's offices due to reinforcements.



Tear gas was later sprayed from inside the building, dispersing the crowd of demonstrators gathering outside. Police special forces escorted the protesters from the building. Twelve people were arrested.



Basha and former PD president Berisha have been involved in a power struggle for months.



At Basha's instigation, Berisha was expelled from the PD parliamentary group last September after the US imposed an entry ban on Berisha and some of his relatives in May 2021 on corruption charges.



The European Commission's delegation in Tirana condemned the violence in a post on Facebook and called on everyone involved "to exercise calm and restraint." Albania is an official candidate for accession to the EU.



"Albania's EU integration path needs a solid opposition that contributes to the country's reform agenda, responding to the aspiration of the Albanian people who overwhelmingly want to see Albania into the EU," the statement said.



