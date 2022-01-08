KAZAKHSTANS TOKAYEV SACKS SECURITY COUNCIL DEPUTY LEADER

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has dismissed the deputy secretary of the influential Security Council, Asamat Abdymomunov, according to state television. Attempting to quell riots that have broken out nationwide, Tokayev earlier took on the leadership of the body, dismissing Kazakhstan's first president Nursultan Nazarbayev of the influential post. Abdymomunov was appointed deputy secretary by Nazarbayev more than six years ago, according to the presidential office. Nazarbayev is still considered the most powerful figure in Kazakhstan even though he stepped down in 2019. Tokayev has also replaced intelligence leaders with his supporters, a move that has prompted some to suggest he is using the crisis to gain power.