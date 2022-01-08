Kashmiri journalist Sajad Gul arrested on charges of 'criminal conspiracy'

A Kashmiri journalist, Sajad Gul , was arrested by the Indian forces on charges of " criminal conspiracy " and other offenses on Wednesday, his family and a police source said on Saturday.

Javed Ahmad, Gul's elder brother, told Anadolu Agency that his brother was detained on Wednesday and when they contacted the local police station they were told he is being investigated for some offenses.

"We were told he has been booked and we were not allowed to meet him," Javed said.

Gul, 28, was currently working as a trainee reporter for The Kashmir Walla, an online news outlet, besides pursuing a master's degree in journalism from the University of Kashmir.

While the police have not come out with a statement as to which remarks or reports by Gul warrant the charges, The Kashmir Walla wrote: "Gul had posted a video of the protest against the killing of Salim Parray, a militant commander. Parray was killed on 3 January in a gunfight in Harwan, Srinagar. After the killing, minor protests and sloganeering happened in Hajin, in north Kashmir."

Fahad Shah, editor-in-chief of The Kashmir Walla, tweeted: "Another @tkwmag journalist, Sajad Gul, who recently joined, has been booked for 'criminal conspiracy, incitement' & more. I strongly condemn this & stress that journalism shouldn't be criminalised. Our legal team is working to seek his earliest release."

A police officer, requesting anonymity, told Anadolu Agency that a case has been filed and the police are investigating.

"More updates will follow in due course of time," he said.

The Asia chapter of the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Twitter: "CPJ is deeply disturbed by reports that Kashmiri journalist @SajadGUL_ was arrested days after posting a video of a protest on social media. Authorities must immediately release Gul and drop their investigations related to his journalistic work."

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.

Since they were partitioned in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought three wars-in 1948, 1965 and 1971-two of them over Kashmir. Indian and Pakistani troops have also fought intermittently in the northern Siachen region since 1984. A cease-fire took effect in 2003.

Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence or for unification with neighboring Pakistan. According to several human rights organizations, thousands have reportedly been killed in the conflict since 1989.