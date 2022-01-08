17 dead in collision between buses in Egypt’s Sinai

Two passenger buses collided in the Egyptian Sinai peninsula on Saturday, leaving 17 people dead, security and medical officials said. Seventeen others were injured in the crash that involved a bus and a minibus on a major road in the southern part of Sinai, they said. One bus was heading to the popular resort town of Sharm al-Sheikh when the collision happened, chief of South Sinai Security, Major General Sherif Rauf, told dpa. The cause of the accident has not yet been established. Fatal road crashes are relatively common in Egypt. They are often blamed on reckless driving and poor road conditions. In recent years, Egypt has built a network of new routes, aimed at improving the poor quality of the roads.