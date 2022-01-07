News World Trump lashes out at Biden for speech about anniversary of U.S. Capitol storming

“The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through their lies and polarizations,” Donald Trump said in an email statement.

