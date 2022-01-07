Top EU officials visit Paris as French presidency of bloc begins

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday to mark the start of France's EU presidency, capping off a domestically tumultuous week for Macron.
The French president found himself in hot water at the weekend when an EU flag temporarily replaced the French Tricolore on top of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris to celebrate the start of France's six-month presidency of the bloc.
Right-wing politicians decried the gesture as an affront to French identity.
The centre-right politician has also faced a backlash this week for saying that instead of making Covid-19 shots compulsory, his plan was to "piss off" unvaccinated people so much that they would choose to get their shots.
The French EU presidency is coinciding with national elections: a presidential poll is set for April. Von der Leyen travelled to Paris along with her team of European Commissioners on Thursday to meet with members of the French Parliament and Senate - the lower and upper houses - and French ministers.
Macron, who positions himself as a staunch supporter of EU integration, is to present his country's priorities for the rotating presidency. In December, he said the bloc had major economic, educational, migration and military challenges to address.
"The French presidency must be a moment of truth for the regulation and accountability of digital platforms, the carbon pricing at European borders on imported products, minimum wages, and our relationship with Africa," he said in a written statement.