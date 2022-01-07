The Netherlands logs coronavirus record, nearly 35,000 cases in a day

Dutch health authorities recorded nearly 35,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, they reported on Friday, and about 10,000 cases more than the country's previous daily high.



The figure reported on Friday was also about 10,000 higher than the previous day's total, indicating that the virus is spreading despite tough lockdown measures. Authorities blame the more transmissible nature of the Omicron variant, which is now dominant in the Netherlands.



Authorities noted that Friday's high figure was partially tied to a technical disruption in tabulating data the day before, but also noted a 63-per-cent rise in weekly average positive results on coronavirus cases.



Health experts are also worried that the number of patients in hospitals is about to rise. A decision is due next week on whether to extend or relax the current state of lockdown.



