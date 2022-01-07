NATO foreign ministers to meet ahead of Ukraine talks with Russia

NATO foreign ministers are to meet in Brussels on Friday to agree on their collective position in upcoming talks with Moscow aimed at defusing tensions over Ukraine.
Specific talking points could include NATO members' preparations for economic sanctions in case of Russian military aggression, or national plans to increase weapons supplies to Kiev.
But Friday's meeting at NATO's headquarters is mainly to help the alliance nail down its strategy. Representatives of NATO and Russia are due to meet next Wednesday in the Belgian capital.
Fears are mounting in the West that Moscow could launch an incursion into Ukrainian territory akin to 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula and began its ongoing support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Russia rejects accusations that it is preparing for an invasion of Ukraine, and in turn accuses Ukraine of having moved troops towards the Donbas region, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has also demanded that NATO rule out its further eastward enlargement, including a pledge not to admit Ukraine to the alliance.
Russia says it feels its security is threatened by NATO's advance. The Western military alliance has dismissed out of hand the idea it could present a threat to Moscow, however, calling the claim absurd.
The matter is to be discussed at next week's talks, which are part of a flurry of international diplomatic activity aiming to dial down tensions.
Russian and US diplomats are also scheduled to meet in Geneva on Monday and Tuesday.
To date, more than 13,000 people have been killed in the eastern Ukraine conflict, according to UN estimates.