At least 6 dead after suspected gas leak blast in China

A blast sparked by a suspected gas leak killed at least six people in China on Friday.

The blast caused a canteen to collapse in China's southwestern Chongqing municipality, daily Global Times reported.

Some 15 out of 20 people trapped under the debris have been pulled out by rescue teams.

At least 260 personnel and 50 vehicles have been deployed at the site, the report said.

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, it added.