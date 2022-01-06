UK to exceed Afghan refugee goal but capacity said to be limited

The UK's capacity to admit Afghan refugees is not unlimited, a minister warned as she formally opened a new scheme for those trying to escape the country after the Taliban takeover.



Victoria Atkins, the minister in charge of Afghan resettlement, said the Government is set to exceed its target of taking in 5,000 refugees in the first year of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS), at its launch on Thursday.



She also called for other countries to "step up" and follow the UK's lead as she said new safe routes for refugees would be launched as part of the scheme, including one which will "honour" the UK's commitment to British Council workers and contractors used by UK companies.



Labour said delays to opening up the scheme had "put lives at risk".



Ms Atkins told the Commons: "The capacity of the UK to resettle people is not unlimited.



"We have had to take some very difficult decisions about who will be prioritised for resettlement, and it is frankly for other countries to step up and follow the United Kingdom's ambitious lead."



Stressing that the ACRS scheme was "the Government's new plan for immigration in action", Ms Atkins said: "In September, we announced our aim to settle 5,000 people in the first year of the ACRS.



"In light of the emerging situation and the success of our evacuation efforts, we will exceed that aim."



The minister confirmed that 1,500 people already brought to the UK in the aftermath of the British withdrawal from Kabul last August were the first to be resettled under the ACRS, which aims to take in 20,000 in the coming years.



Ms Atkins said: "The first to be resettled under the new ACRS will be those already evacuated and in the UK. They include women's rights activists, journalists, and prosecutors, as well as the Afghan families of British nationals."



Two new safe routes to help Afghans escape to Britain are also set to be opened through the ACRS in coming months.



The first will open "from the spring", according to Ms Atkins, and will see the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees recommend refugees in "need of resettlement" to the UK.



The second will see the Government "honour our commitments and offer ACRS places to the most at-risk British Council, GardaWorld contractors, and Chevening alumni" still in Afghanistan, she said.



The Foreign Office, which will manage the second route, will in future years "work with international partners and NGOs" to expand it to others in need, including "those who are particularly vulnerable, such as women and girls at risk and members of minority groups".



Yvette Cooper, Labour's shadow home secretary, said the delays in setting up the Afghan resettlement scheme have put "lives at risk".



She added: "We have seen a truly dire humanitarian crisis escalate in Afghanistan, with those we promised to help still in peril, British nationals and British Council staff and others still in hiding, family members have been executed, and NGOs (nongovernmental organisations) with staff who worked on UK contracts saying that 95 per cent of those staff not only did not get out but they still haven't even had replies from the British Government to their Arap (Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy) applications.



"That is shameful." Ms Atkins said the Government had received more than 99,000 applications to the scheme and was working to "assess these on a case-by-case basis".



Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: "We are deeply disappointed and dismayed that today's announcement fails to open the scheme for people at risk in Afghanistan or those who have already fled into neighbouring countries.



"While we welcome the fact that the Government announcement confirms they have started granting indefinite leave to remain to Afghans who arrived during the evacuation, we are very concerned the target of supporting up to 20,000 people through this scheme will include Afghans who have already arrived in the UK, meaning that not all of these places will be 'new' places."



The Home Office described claims from some that women and children may not be prioritised by the scheme as incorrect. A spokesman said: "The Government has already evacuated thousands of women and girls from Afghanistan ... Women and girls are being immediately prioritised for resettlement through the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS)."

