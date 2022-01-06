Turkey rescues 66 more irregular migrants pushed back by Greece

Turkish coast guard units rescued dozens of irregular migrants Wednesday off the coast of Izmir province after their boats were pushed back by Greek coastal authorities.

The Coast Guard Command in Izmir said in a statement they learned that a group of irregular migrants was drifting off Dikili and Menderes districts and dispatched units to the areas.

The rescue units saved 37 irregular migrants off Dikili and 29 others off Menderes. They were later referred to the provincial migration office.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

It already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, and is taking new security measures on its borders to humanely prevent a fresh influx of migrants.