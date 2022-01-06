Six die in toxic gas leak in India

At least six employees of a dye works have died from inhaling toxic fumes following a leak in a factory in Gujarat state in north-western India, emergency services staff told the local NDTV broadcaster on Thursday.



The six and another 20 factory workers had lost consciousness after inhaling fumes emitted from a parked tanker vehicle. They were taken to hospital. Two stray dogs also died.



Local residents were temporarily evacuated as the fire services sealed the leak.



The accident recalled a deadly incident in 1984, when thousands of people died in their sleep when gas leaked from a chemicals plant making pesticides in Bhopal in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

