Flight lands in India with 70 per cent of passengers testing positive

Despite having to present a negative Covid-19 test in order to board their flight, some 70 per cent of passengers on a flight from Milan to Amritsar tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival in India on Wednesday afternoon.



On landing, the 160 adults on board the flight were tested again, and 125 tests came back positive, according to Indian media reports on Thursday, citing officials.



The 125 positive passengers were immediately put into institutional quarantine, according to television channel NDTV.



After a fierce and deadly wave of the coronavirus last year, case numbers in India were low for months, but have been sharply rising for some time.



Nationwide, almost 91,000 people tested positive on Thursday, though there is likely to be a significant number of unreported cases.



