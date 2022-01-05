Turkish forces 'neutralize' 3 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish forces have "neutralized" three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria , the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were targeted when they opened fire and attempted to infiltrate the areas of Turkiye's cross-border anti-terror offensives-Operation Peace Spring and Euphrates Shield, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.