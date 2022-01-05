Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu holds phone call with NATO chief Stoltenberg

Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone call Wednesday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg .

According to the Foreign Ministry, Çavuşoğlu and Stoltenberg exchanged views ahead of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting and the NATO-Russia Council meeting.

Stoltenberg announced on Tuesday that the NATO-Russia Council meeting will be held on Jan. 12.

"I've convened #NATO-#Russia Council meeting on Jan 12 to discuss issues related to European security, esp the situation in/around #Ukraine & issues related to mil activities, reciprocal transparency & risk reduction. An agenda for meaningful dialogue in the interest of all of us," Stoltenberg said.





