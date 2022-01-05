Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu holds phone call with NATO chief Stoltenberg

 Contact Us
According to the Foreign Ministry, Çavuşoğlu and Stoltenberg exchanged views ahead of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting and the NATO-Russia Council meeting.

Published January 05,2022
Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone call Wednesday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg announced on Tuesday that the NATO-Russia Council meeting will be held on Jan. 12.

"I've convened #NATO-#Russia Council meeting on Jan 12 to discuss issues related to European security, esp the situation in/around #Ukraine & issues related to mil activities, reciprocal transparency & risk reduction. An agenda for meaningful dialogue in the interest of all of us," Stoltenberg said.