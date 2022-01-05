Daily coronavirus infections at all-time high in Israel

The number of new coronavirus infections in Israel has reached an all-time high since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Israeli Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that 11,978 new cases had been registered within 24 hours. The previous highest number was 11,345 on September 2, 2021.
In view of the wave of infections with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Israel began the fourth vaccination of people over 60 and medical personnel this week.
According to a study by the Shiba Hospital near Tel Aviv, the fourth vaccination dose with the BioNTech/Pfizer preparation increases the number of antibodies against Omicron fivefold within one week.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has warned that case numbers could rise to as many as 50,000 a day during the Omicron surge. "The Omicron storm is getting stronger," he said on Tuesday.
Only about 61 per cent of the 9.4 million Israelis are still considered vaccinated, which means twice-vaccinated people up to six months after their second vaccination and people with booster vaccinations.
Thirty per cent of the population is not vaccinated at all, and for 9 per cent the validity of the vaccination has already expired.