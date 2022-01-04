Lockdown in the Netherlands failing to break Omicron wave

Coronavirus infections are rising in the Netherlands, despite a lockdown affecting most businesses, as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads rapidly, figures from the national health institute showed on Tuesday.



An increase of around 35 per cent in positive tests had been recorded during the past seven days, RIVM reported.



The Omicron has been dominant since the end of last month in the country of around 17.5 million inhabitants. The seven-day incidence rate has risen to 639 per 100,000 of the population.



Infections initially declined sharply after the most recent lockdown was imposed more than two weeks ago. The measures have closed all non-essential shops, other businesses, the entire hospitality sector, sports facilities and cultural events.



Supermarkets, pharmacies and shops selling essential items have been allowed to remain open, although with reduced hours.



Schools are set to open next week, although colleges and universities remain under stringent restriction. The current lockdown is set to end on January 14.



While the number of patients with the virus in hospital has been falling, experts are now predicting a renewed rise from mid-January. One of the main reasons for the lockdown was to ease pressure on the health services.



