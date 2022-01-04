4.5M people in US quit jobs in November

A total of 4.5 million people in the US quit their jobs in November, according to figures released Tuesday by the Labor Department.

The figure is a 370,000 increase from the previous month, the data showed.

Job openings fell 529,000 from the previous month to 10.6 million in November.

While the market expectation for job openings was almost 11.1 million, the previous figure was revised to 11.09 million.

"Hires were little changed at 6.7 million and total separations increased to 6.3 million," the Labor Department said in a statement.

The survey measures job vacancies by collecting data from employers about employment, job openings, hiring and separations.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, considers job openings as all positions that are open or not filled on the last business day of the month that the survey is done.