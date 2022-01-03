Israeli attack on Iran to be ‘catastrophic’ for Middle East region - Knesset member

An Arab member of the Knesset (Israel's parliament) has warned of "catastrophic" consequences for the Middle East region in case of any Israeli military action against Iran.



"The idea of launching an attack against Iran does not enjoy consensus in Israel," Ahmed Tibi told Anadolu Agency on Monday.



His remarks come amid rising calls inside Israel for attacking Iran over its controversial nuclear program.



Several Israeli officials have hinted at the possibility of carrying out military action against Tehran to prevent it from acquiring a nuclear bomb.



However, Tibi said there are Israeli voices that oppose any military strike against Iran and prefer to see Iran abide by the 2015 nuclear agreement.



Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sanctions in a move aimed to bring Iran back to negotiations for what Trump hoped would be a "better" deal.



Iran and world powers resumed their talks in the Austrian capital, Vienna, in late November in an effort to revive the nuclear agreement.



Israel says it will not be bound by any agreement reached with Iran.



Tibi considers the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal a "big mistake" and is unsure whether Washington will "allow the adventurers in Israel to drag the region into a devastating war."



While Naftali Bennett replaced Benjamin Netanyahu as Israeli prime minister last year, Tibi argues that the change in leadership did not result in an actual policy shift in Israel.



"What happened is a change of people without a change in policies," the Arab MK said.



"Bennett and his government are still perpetuating the occupation, expanding illegal settlements, incursions into al-Aqsa Mosque have increased, and settlers are allowed to conduct silent prayers inside the flashpoint site," he said.



"As for Arabs living inside Israel," Tibi said, "incitement against Arab leaders still exists, and nothing has changed regarding the issues of planning and construction."



Unlike the United Arab List which supported Bennett's formation of government in Israel, Tibi's Joint Arab List did not.



Tibi considers the United Arab List's support for the Bennett government as a "very big political mistake."



"Despite the fact that an Arab party joined the government of the former secretary of the Settlements Council (Bennett), this did not lead to a change in the government's policies. Rather, it dealt with a number of issues worse than its predecessors."



Tibi deplored what he said attempt by the United Arab List to block bills in the Knesset for the benefit of the Arab public in Israel, which were presented by the Joint Arab List.



"I did not expect that we would reach this degree," he said.



The United Arab List argues that it acted within the "coalition discipline".



"Damn the coalition discipline that makes you vote against the issues of your people," Tibi said.



Tibi said the administration of US President Joe Biden has no positive impact on the course of negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians for a two-state solution.



"Unfortunately, he (Biden) did not fulfill his promise to reopen the US Consulate in (East) Jerusalem, due to Bennett and (Israeli Foreign Minister Yair) Lapid's objections," Tibi said.



The Trump administration closed the consulate in 2019 and made it a section of the US Embassy after moving it from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



Recently, the US State Department confirmed more than once that it would move forward with reopening the consulate, which is tasked with coordinating the relationship with the Palestinians.



Tibi said the Biden administration did not do much with regard to the Palestinian issue, and was unable to influence Israeli policies towards the Palestinians over fears of Netanyahu's return to power again.



Tibi said he does not expect Netanyahu to return to power in Israel.



"Although polls suggest that the right-wing bloc (which supports Netanyahu) will win by 56 or 57 votes in the upcoming elections, this is not enough to form a single government," he said, noting that the Joint Arab List "will never negotiate with the Likud and the right-wing."



Tibi called on Arab countries, which have not normalized relations with Israel, not to follow suit.



"Israel does not deserve to be awarded with such a prize because its occupation continues and the Palestinian cause is still alive," the lawmaker said.



In 2020, four Arab countries-the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan-announced the normalization of relations with Israel, joining earlier Arab signatories Egypt and Jordan.



Palestinians have decried the normalization deals as a "stab in their back".



Tibi expressed relief that 2021 did not witness more Arab countries taking the same move.



