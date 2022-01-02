Police disperse banned coronavirus protest in Amsterdam

Police in Amsterdam on Sunday broke up an illegal protest against the Dutch government's coronavirus policies.



According to the ANP news agency, around 2,000 people had gathered for the event in front of the capital's Rijksmuseum.



Local media reported that most of the demonstrators complied when police ordered them via loudspeaker to vacate the square in front of the museum. However, they continued to move through parts of the city centre and the nearby Vondelpark.



Several hundred riot police officers were deployed and water cannon was on standby.



Similar unauthorized gatherings, described by organizers as communal "coffee drinking" events, have descended into rioting in the past.



The Netherlands is currently in a strict lockdown, which is expected to last until at least mid-January, due to the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.



