Germany must consider ending Bundeswehr deployment in Mali

Germany must review its military operations in Mali and consider terminating them, according to the nation's parliamentary commissioner for the armed forces.



"We must analyse this unsparingly. And so this option must also be on the table," Eva Högl told dpa in Berlin.



Högl said international partners in the West African nation must agree on "realistic goals." Germany should play an active role in this process and present an honest interim assessment, she added.



The German Bundeswehr is currently involved in the UN mission MINUSMA and the EU training mission EUTM in Mali - with just over 1,350 soldiers at last count.



Högl visited Mali and neighbouring Niger before Christmas. She advised making a very clear distinction between MINUSMA and EUTM.



"With MINUSMA, a lot depends on how the situation in Mali develops. The mission is to secure the peace agreement and build state structures," she said. "There was the second coup. When I was there, the election had just been cancelled and postponed to an unspecified date. I put a big question mark on that mission."



Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Saturday that the transitional government intended to postpone elections due in February, and with it the return of democracy, by up to five years.



ECOWAS imposed sanctions on Mali's transitional government in November after it became clear that it was not adhering to the internationally negotiated timetable for democratic elections and a return to constitutional order.



By contrast, Högl spoke positively of EUTM, which she said worked particularly well in Niger.



"I had the impression in Niger that, despite the difficulties that this country also has, more is possible in terms of support and training than is the case in Mali. In Niger, there is a reasonably stable democracy with elections and a government that addresses the problems," said Högl.



Referring to local units in Niger, she said "they are being trained, they are being accompanied, there is evaluation, but it is absolutely clear that the Niger army is in charge there."



"And that is how it should be in Mali. But there we are dealing with a politically uncertain situation," she added.



During the interview, Högl also addressed long-running complaints about the Bundeswehr's ageing equipment, calling on the armed forces' procurement system to be "streamlined."



"Everyone recognizes the problem, all my predecessors have been concerned about this," said Högl. "It's been an issue for years and yet the paratroopers don't have jump helmets.



She complained that soldiers engaged in the dangerous Mali mission could only hang up their protective vests once back at their secure accommodation. "And yet the radios are 30 years old."



Problems with telecommunication equipment were also a problem for Germany's partners, she explained.



"If at some point the Americans stop practising with us because they say you don't even have radios we can encrypt, then we will also have a problem in our alliance obligations and in international cooperation."



