Concern grows for Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash after almost 140 days of hunger strike

A Palestinian prisoner in Israel has been on a hunger strike for almost 140 days, according to media reports.
A spokesperson for the Assaf Harofeh hospital near Tel Aviv confirmed on Sunday that Hisham Abu Hawash's condition was serious, but denied reports that the 40-year-old's life was in danger.
Abu Hawash is from Dura near Hebron in the southern West Bank. According to media reports, he has been in so-called "administrative detention" since October 2020. This form of detention allows Israel to hold people for six months at a time without formal charges.
In recent days, pictures of the bearded man in his hospital bed have appeared on social media, showing him looking extremely emaciated and weakened.
The Israeli organization Physicians for Human Rights wrote on Twitter on Sunday that one of its members had examined the detainee.
The doctor reported that Abu Hawash was "in imminent danger of death" due to poor potassium levels and possible cardiac arrhythmia.