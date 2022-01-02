News World Concern grows for Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash after almost 140 days of hunger strike

A spokesperson for the Assaf Harofeh hospital near Tel Aviv confirmed on Sunday that Hisham Abu Hawash's condition was serious, but denied reports that the 40-year-old's life was in danger.

