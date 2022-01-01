One dead, several injured in fireworks accidents in Germany

Published January 01,2022
A 37-year-old man was killed and a 39-year-old man was seriously injured in a fireworks accident during New Year's celebrations in the west of Germany.
The two men were celebrating the new year with a group of 10 people when the accident took place on Friday night.
According to witnesses, shortly after midnight the two men separated from the group. Witnesses then heard a loud bang and later found them on the ground seriously injured. Emergency services were called at 00:19 on Saturday (2319 GMT Friday).
The 37-year-old died despite attempts at resuscitation at the scene of the accident in the Hüchel district of Hennef in the Grman state of North Rhine Westphalia.
The 39-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police believed that the fireworks that went off may have been home-made, a spokesperson said early on Saturday. Police were investigating.
Meanwhile in Berlin 12 people, including children, were injured in another fireworks explosion at a private New Year's Eve party.
All the injured individuals, the youngest of whom was 11 years old, had to be taken to hospital for treatment, the fire brigade said.
After initial enquiries, police believed that illegal fireworks had been set off at the party in the area of Friedrichshagen, as there was no other way to explain the number and severity of the injuries, a police spokesperson said.
The fire brigade was alerted of the incident at around 0:10 am on Saturday (2320 GMT Friday) and deployed some 40 responders.