Thousands forced to flee homes amid wildfires in Colorado

Wildfires forced thousands of people to flee their homes in the western U.S. state of Colorado on Thursday, according to local officials.
About 30,000 residents had to flee their homes in the communities of Louisville and Superior, according to a tweet from the Boulder County sheriff's office.
A series of smaller fires were whipped up into a more dangerous blaze by winds, Sheriff Joe Pelle told local media. It's feared that hundreds of residences and other businesses will be destroyed. There are reports of six people injured.
Blazes like this are unusual in the winter. They were started when power lines collapsed in regions experiencing drought. Colorado Governor Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency for the affected area, which lies north of Denver.