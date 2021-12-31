PUTIN REMEMBERS TENS OF THOUSANDS DEAD OF COVID IN NEW YEARS ADDRESS

Russian President Vladimir Putin remembered the tens of thousands of people who have died of Covid-19 in his New Year's address on Friday, and encouraged the public to look ahead to a positive future.



"This insidious disease has cost tens of thousands of lives," Putin said, commenting on Russia's high daily death rate of some 1,000 people.



"I would like to express my sincere condolences to all those who have lost relatives and close people."



Putin also paid tribute to those who "save and care for the sick" in his speech, broadcast on state television.



So far, some 300,000 have died of Covid-19, according to official statistics. Meanwhile government data shows the vaccination rate at 61.8 per cent, meaning 74.5 million have had all doses of the shot.



"We have faced colossal challenges, but we have learned to live in these harsh conditions and to cope with difficult tasks," Putin said.



Russia has overcome many difficulties during the past year, he told viewers.



"We have worked hard and consistently to defend our national interests, the security of the country and citizens," Putin said.



"Of course, there are many unsolved problems, but we have come through this year gracefully."



Looking ahead, he named improving people's living standards as the most important task ahead, saying this would make "Russia even stronger."



Putin called on the public, who he addressed as "dear friends," to face together what he described as the "good changes ahead."



The speech was first broadcast in Russia's far east, where the new year begins earlier than further west.



