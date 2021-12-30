Pope cancels planned visit to nativity scene due to risk of infection

Pope Francis has cancelled his planned visit to the Christmas nativity scene in St Peter's Square to protect himself and others against the coronavirus as numbers spike worldwide.



The Pope's visit was cancelled to avoid crowds and thus the risk of contracting Covid-19, the Holy See announced on Thursday.



The visit had been planned for Friday, following the traditional New Year's Eve prayer in St Peter's Basilica.



Pope Francis has already celebrated Christmas under coronavirus restrictions.



This year, however, significantly more people came to the Vatican for the Christmas Mass and traditional "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and the World) blessing than in 2020.



As a rule, huge crowds attend any public appearance made by the pontiff.