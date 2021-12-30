GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER DOESNT SEE SWIFT RUSSIAN RETURN TO G7

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says she cannot see Russia returning to the Group of Seven industrialised nations in the foreseeable future.



"It is of course very painful that Russia has excluded itself from this circle by annexing Crimea, the Green politician told dpa in Berlin, referring to Moscow's actions on the Black Sea peninsula in 2014.



"At the moment, it is not foreseeable when Russia will be able to return to this grouping - the current escalation does not make the situation any easier," Baerbock asserted.



"After Russia's aggressive actions in 2014, it was right to make it clear that on this basis it is not possible to simply continue the economic policy agenda," she added.



The G7 includes the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.



Germany will take over the rotating chairmanship of the G7 from Britain on January 1.



The highlight of Germany's time at the helm will be the G7 summit meeting at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps from June 26 to 28.

