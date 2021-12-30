GEORGIAS SAAKASHVILI RETURNS TO PRISON FROM HOSPITAL

Georgia's opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili returned to prison from hospital on Thursday after being treated for a hunger strike protesting his incarceration.

Saakashvili refused food for 50 days until late last month after being jailed on a conviction of abusing office, which he denounced as politically motivated.

The 54-year-old pro-Western reformer called off the hunger strike after he was admitted -- in a critical condition -- to a military hospital in Georgia's eastern city of Gori.

"Convict Mikheil Saakashvili is in the 12th penitentiary establishment," the prison service said on Thursday, referring to a jail in the town of Rustavi about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from capital Tbilisi.

A lawmaker for the ruling Georgian Dream party, David Sergeyenko, told reporters that military hospital doctors said Saakashvili's health had "stabilised".

Saakahsvili's lawyer Nika Gvaramia said, however, that his client left the military hospital weighing the same as when he had arrived.

"He is weak, he is stupefied," Gvaramia said.

"There will be an announcement tomorrow," he added, saying that Saakashvili was currently not "communicative".

Saakashvili's doctors, who examined him in custody, said this month he had developed a number of neurological diseases "as a result of torture, ill-treatment, inadequate medical care, and a prolonged hunger strike".

They said he had been diagnosed with the potentially life-threatening brain disease Wernicke encephalopathy and with post-traumatic stress disorder, among other conditions.

Georgia's president from 2004 to 2013, Saakashvili was arrested in October, shortly after he returned to Georgia from exile in Ukraine.

His arrest exacerbated a political crisis stemming from a parliamentary vote last year that the opposition denounced as fraudulent and spurred the largest anti-government protests in a decade.

Rights groups have accused the Georgian government of using criminal prosecutions to punish political opponents and critical media.