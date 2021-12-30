Bundesliga concerns growing amid positive tests

Coronavirus concerns are growing among Bundesliga clubs as rising infection rates are being reported amid the return to training from a short winter break.



On Thursday, eight players from Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Moenchengladbach, Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg and Augsburg were added to the list of those who will now all but certainly miss the league restart from January 8.



"Football is always a gamble, and this now comes on top of it," Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl said on Thursday.



"Everyone will be affected over the coming weeks. And there will be differing factors of luck."



Augsburg reported a positive test from reserve goalkeeper Tomas Koubek plus three inconclusive tests on the day; and VfB Stuttgart also had an inconclusive test from Silas Katompa Mvumpa who could become their third player to be infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus.



Frankfurt said that defender Kristijan Jakic, forward Goncalo Paciencia and reserve goalkeeper Jens Grahl had gone into isolation after contracting the virus.



In Wolfsburg, forward Dodi Lukebakio joined Kevin Mbabu on the virus sidelines; and at Hertha Deyovaisio Zeefuik the already infected Dedryck Boyata.



Gladbach now have four infected players, with Mamadou Doucoure and Joe Scally on Thursday joining Denis Zakaria and Keanan Bennetts.



The situation is not as dramatic as in England, where games had to be called off and managers including Arsenal's Mikel Arteta are in isloation; or Spain where 10 Barcelona players have tested positive this week along with four more from Real Madrid and an Atletico Madrid continent including coach Diego Simeone.



But the virus with its latest variant, fast-spreading Omicron, is unlikely to spare the Bundesliga.



"The corona issue will influence all teams. There is no planning security like in the past," said sports director Simon Rolfes from Bayer Leverkusen who have Piero Hincapie infected.



Leaders and champions Bayern Munich start training on Sunday and on Thursday announced intensified test and hygiene measures.



Bayern had several players infected and/or isolated as close contacts in the weeks leading up to Christmas, including not vaccinated players led by Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich.



Kimmich said recently he would get the jab and team doctor Roland Schmidt said the club was making good progress in this area.



"In the cases where it was already possible, all players, coaches and staff members have received a booster vaccination. The rest either have recovered status or have been vaccinated," Schmidt said in Thursday's statement.



